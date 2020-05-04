Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.79

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The firm has a market cap of $89.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$298.13 million during the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber; moldings; panels, such as plywood, and oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting; and preserved wood.

