Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.66. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 1,652,101 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.20.

The firm has a market cap of $583.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,643,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,196,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,979,000 after buying an additional 2,698,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,961,000 after buying an additional 254,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

