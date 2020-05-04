Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Target makes up about 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.71. 4,571,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

