Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $701.32

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $647.64, but opened at $701.32. Tesla shares last traded at $734.68, with a volume of 12,969,458 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $588.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.80. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Tesla by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

