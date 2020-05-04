The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Shares Gap Down to $6.42

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.42. The Rubicon Project shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 767,299 shares traded.

RUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $348.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,487.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.