Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.72. 1,189,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,964. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.