Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $7.24. Tilray shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 4,879,028 shares changing hands.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tilray to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.61.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $753.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.29.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,696,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.