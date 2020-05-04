TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,952 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $81,332,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,829,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $326,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,386 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,076,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

