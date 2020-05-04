Towerview LLC Purchases New Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Towerview LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. XPO Logistics comprises 0.1% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 234,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in XPO Logistics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,262,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.52. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

