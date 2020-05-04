Towerview LLC Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.3% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,354,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $42.45. 7,058,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,852. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

