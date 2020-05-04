Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

TRN traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $18.18. 2,853,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 662,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,008,385 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,439 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

