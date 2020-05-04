Trust Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.86.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $122.92. 10,376,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

