Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.49. Tuesday Morning shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 100,967 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TUES shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,337,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,004 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tuesday Morning by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 63,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

