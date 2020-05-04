Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) CFO Purchases $60,000.00 in Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE TUP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. 2,887,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,340. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
