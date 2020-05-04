Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) CFO Purchases $60,000.00 in Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TUP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. 2,887,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,340. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

