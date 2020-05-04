Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.82. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 90,881 shares changing hands.

TUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $130.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.69.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

