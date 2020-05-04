Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.82. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 90,881 shares changing hands.
TUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $130.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.69.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
