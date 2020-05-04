Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) CEO Acquires $34,935.00 in Stock

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) CEO Lawrence Wexler acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. 12,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,278. Turning Point Brands Inc has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPB shares. TheStreet lowered Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

