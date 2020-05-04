Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Raised by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $5.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

