U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 0.7% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.47. 5,919,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.