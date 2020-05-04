UBS Group Cuts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $410.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.78. 579,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,516. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.23. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock worth $449,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 816.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 431.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.