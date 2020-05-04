Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,515. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average is $194.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

