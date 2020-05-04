Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Courant Investment Management LLC

Courant Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 5.6% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,122. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

