Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.58.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 954,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

