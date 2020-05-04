US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Down to $19.47

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $19.47. US Foods shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 106,173 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in US Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 224,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 47,022 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

