ValuEngine Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.
DAR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $180,263,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,852,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,330,000 after purchasing an additional 319,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 466,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,078,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
