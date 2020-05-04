ValuEngine Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

DAR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $180,263,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,852,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,330,000 after purchasing an additional 319,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 466,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,078,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

