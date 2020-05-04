Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 1.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $81,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $170.81. 203,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

