Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

VOO traded down $7.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,789,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

