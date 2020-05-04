Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.13. 4,574,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

