Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 131,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 50,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. 1,018,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,164. The company has a market cap of $447.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. Vapotherm Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 107.92% and a negative net margin of 106.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Vapotherm from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.