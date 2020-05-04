Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.36–0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $56-58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.61 million.

VRNS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.64. 411,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. JMP Securities raised Varonis Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.77.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 49,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $3,887,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza purchased 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,948. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.