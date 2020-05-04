Verso (VRS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Verso to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.24 million.

VRS traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $13.44. 146,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.99. Verso has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. ValuEngine lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

