ViacomCBS (VIAC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/27/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $51.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 4/3/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 3/30/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 3/20/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $58.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 3/6/2020 – ViacomCBS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of VIAC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,873,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,857,256. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
