ViacomCBS (VIAC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $51.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/3/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $58.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – ViacomCBS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,873,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,857,256. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. purchased 16,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick Terrell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

