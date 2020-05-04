VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,685 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 406,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 881.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 241,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 216,962 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,056,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,197 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,767,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,071. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 69.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

