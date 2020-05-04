Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.06.

VIRT traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 34,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of -0.46. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 85,337 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

