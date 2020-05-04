Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

NYSE VVNT traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 221,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,287. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.11. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

