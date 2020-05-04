VIVUS (VVUS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.28 million. On average, analysts expect VIVUS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,733. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. VIVUS has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVUS. ValuEngine upgraded VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on VIVUS from $10.00 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

