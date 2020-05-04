Washington Trust Bank Acquires 28,374 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 1.1% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Progressive stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,646. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

