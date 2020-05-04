Washington Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $317,723.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,723.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 886 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $114,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $932,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,236. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

