Washington Trust Bank Buys 10,890 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,189,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,055,000 after purchasing an additional 416,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 876,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,260,000 after purchasing an additional 168,541 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 227,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 573,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after buying an additional 112,208 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.81. 287,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,548. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

