Washington Trust Bank Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $8,344,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

PLD traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,232. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

