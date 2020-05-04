Washington Trust Bank Has $5.26 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.75. 908,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average is $178.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -904.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.