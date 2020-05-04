Washington Trust Bank Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.