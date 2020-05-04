Washington Trust Bank Purchases 217 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,966,000 after buying an additional 1,945,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,552,000 after acquiring an additional 521,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $54,687,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,661,055,000 after purchasing an additional 325,133 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,524,103 shares of company stock valued at $172,472,019 and sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IFF traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.90. 798,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,709. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

