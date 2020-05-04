Washington Trust Bank Sells 287 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $3.22 on Monday, hitting $230.77. The company had a trading volume of 425,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.57. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.