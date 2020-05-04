Washington Trust Bank Sells 3,178 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 317,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 128,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $9,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,074,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,904,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

