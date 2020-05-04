Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 226,146 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,146 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.32% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. 229,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,790. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

