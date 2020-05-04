Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 34,222 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after buying an additional 104,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,714,000 after buying an additional 611,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.03. 4,376,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.