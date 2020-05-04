Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after buying an additional 154,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 136,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $247,477.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,325.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

NYSE COR traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $122.25. The company had a trading volume of 271,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average is $114.00. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $126.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

