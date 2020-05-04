Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 18,671 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 64,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.09. 977,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,888. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.68.

