Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 6,710.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381,338 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 12.63% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $23,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BCI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,729. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.