Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $30.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529,136 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $30,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,369,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,838. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

